Officers were called at around 12.25pm on Sunday November 20 to a report of an accident in Main Street.

A Ford Mondeo car and a man riding a Honda motorbike had collided near to the village hall.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s from Blackpool, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The accident happened in Main Street in Cockerham, close to the village hall. Photo: Google Street View

The driver of the Ford, a woman in her 60s from Lancaster, was not injured.

Sgt Dan Gunn, from Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “We are urging any witnesses who saw what happened and have yet to speak to police to get in touch.

“The motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries and we want to establish exactly what has taken place.

“If you can help, or have dashboard mounted camera footage, please contact us.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected] quoting the log number 0549 of November 20.