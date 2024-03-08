Preston North End supporters plan minute's applause after tragic death of 11-year-old fan Tommie-lee

Deepdale will ring out with applause during the 11th minute in tribute to the young PNE fan.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 8th Mar 2024, 15:43 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 15:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Preston North End will hold a minute's applause for an 11-year-old fan who tragically died last weekend.

Supporters will honour the memory of Tommie-lee Gracie Billington on the 11th minute of the club's league match against Rotherham United at Deepdale on Friday, March 29.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The boy died suddenly at a friend's home in Lancaster on Saturday, March 2. His family said he suffered a cardiac arrest after taking part in a TikTok challenge known as 'chroming'.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Tommie-lee and his dad Graham at Deepdale. The 11-year-old North End fan was a regular at home games. He died suddenly last weekend.Tommie-lee and his dad Graham at Deepdale. The 11-year-old North End fan was a regular at home games. He died suddenly last weekend.
Tommie-lee and his dad Graham at Deepdale. The 11-year-old North End fan was a regular at home games. He died suddenly last weekend.

Lancashire Police said his death remains 'unexplained' at this stage. The force said an investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: Boy, 11, died after TikTok craze went tragically wrong, say family

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His family said the youngster loved the Lilywhites and was a regular at Deepdale with his dad Graham and grandmother Tina.

Preston North End supporters have suggested clapping on the 11th minute of the club's next home again in honour of 11-year-old fan Tommie-lee (pictured at Deepdale with his dad and grandmother) who tragically died last weekendPreston North End supporters have suggested clapping on the 11th minute of the club's next home again in honour of 11-year-old fan Tommie-lee (pictured at Deepdale with his dad and grandmother) who tragically died last weekend
Preston North End supporters have suggested clapping on the 11th minute of the club's next home again in honour of 11-year-old fan Tommie-lee (pictured at Deepdale with his dad and grandmother) who tragically died last weekend

They won't be in the stands on Saturday for the Championship clash against Stoke City, but say they will return for PNE's next home game against Rotherham on Friday, March 29 for the touching show of solidarity from fellow fans.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

North End are aware of the boy's death and are also planning a tribute to Tommie-lee on the big screen.

The club said it will encourage the applause in an article to go out in the build-up to the Rotherham fixture, and has asked supporters to circulate the planned applause on unofficial channels, such as the fans’ forums.

Related topics:Preston North End