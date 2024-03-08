Preston North End supporters plan minute's applause after tragic death of 11-year-old fan Tommie-lee
Preston North End will hold a minute's applause for an 11-year-old fan who tragically died last weekend.
Supporters will honour the memory of Tommie-lee Gracie Billington on the 11th minute of the club's league match against Rotherham United at Deepdale on Friday, March 29.
The boy died suddenly at a friend's home in Lancaster on Saturday, March 2. His family said he suffered a cardiac arrest after taking part in a TikTok challenge known as 'chroming'.
Lancashire Police said his death remains 'unexplained' at this stage. The force said an investigation is ongoing.
His family said the youngster loved the Lilywhites and was a regular at Deepdale with his dad Graham and grandmother Tina.
They won't be in the stands on Saturday for the Championship clash against Stoke City, but say they will return for PNE's next home game against Rotherham on Friday, March 29 for the touching show of solidarity from fellow fans.
North End are aware of the boy's death and are also planning a tribute to Tommie-lee on the big screen.
The club said it will encourage the applause in an article to go out in the build-up to the Rotherham fixture, and has asked supporters to circulate the planned applause on unofficial channels, such as the fans’ forums.