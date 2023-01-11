PNE fan Faye achieves fundraising goal for cancer charity - after three grandparents are treated
An 11-year-old PNE fan has raised more than £600 for charity after raffling a signed team shirt.
Season ticket holder Faye Keeney, a year seven pupil at Corpus Christi Catholic High School in Fulwood, regularly travels to away games with dad Chris Keeney and mum Lindsay Kellett, who works as a therapeutic radiographer at Rosemere Cancer Centre.
Proud Lindsay said: “The raffle was Faye’s idea and she did almost all of the work involved.
“Faye is passionate about PNE and also supporting Rosemere Cancer Foundation because both my parents have been treated at Rosemere Cancer
Centre as has more recently Faye’s paternal nanna, who has completed chemotherapy and is doing well.”
Lindsay – who has completed the Great North Run to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation and with Faye, taken part in its annual 11-mile
Walk in the Dark sponsored walk, added: “We’d like to thank the PAR Group for the shirt, Ashton’s Funky Graphics, which framed it for free, and everyone who bought a ticket.”
The money was raised through ticket sales from friends and family.
Who are Rosemere Cancer Foundation?
Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South
Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston
Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.
The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make
patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.