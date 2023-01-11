Season ticket holder Faye Keeney, a year seven pupil at Corpus Christi Catholic High School in Fulwood, regularly travels to away games with dad Chris Keeney and mum Lindsay Kellett, who works as a therapeutic radiographer at Rosemere Cancer Centre.

CLICK here to see pictures from Rosemere’s 2022 Walk in the Dark

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proud Lindsay said: “The raffle was Faye’s idea and she did almost all of the work involved.

Faye with her £600 cheque and signed shirt

“Faye is passionate about PNE and also supporting Rosemere Cancer Foundation because both my parents have been treated at Rosemere Cancer

Centre as has more recently Faye’s paternal nanna, who has completed chemotherapy and is doing well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsay – who has completed the Great North Run to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation and with Faye, taken part in its annual 11-mile

Walk in the Dark sponsored walk, added: “We’d like to thank the PAR Group for the shirt, Ashton’s Funky Graphics, which framed it for free, and everyone who bought a ticket.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money was raised through ticket sales from friends and family.

Who are Rosemere Cancer Foundation?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South

Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make

Advertisement Hide Ad

patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.