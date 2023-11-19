Plea for Christmas presents for Lancashire children who are not guaranteed any

A call has gone out to Central Lancashire residents to help ensure Christmas is special for children whose families might otherwise struggle to make the day a memorable one.

Preston’s Cotton Court Business Centre has launched its annual Christmas Gift Appeal, with the aim of every child and young person in the county who is supported by Barnardo’s having a gift to open on Christmas morning.

It is the eleventh year of the appeal on behalf of the charity and the second of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Donations are being encouraged particularly for teenagers and young adults, who are often overlooked when gifts are chosen.

The magic of Christmas is not guaranteed for all Lancashire children - could you bring some sparkle to the special day?

A youngster who received a gift from a previous year’s appeal said: “I didn’t think I would get any presents, I just thought I would be sitting in my room all day imagining Christmas for happy families.”

People can help by delivering an unwrapped gift to one of the nominated donation sites or buying a gift online, via Amazon, or a gift voucher, and having it delivered to Cotton Court.

Debbie Nolan-Plunkett, Assistant Director at Barnardo’s said: “Christmas is often taken for granted by children and young people who get caught up in the excitement and know Father Christmas will deliver on Christmas Eve. Not all children and young people have the good fortune to be able to expect presents and will often go without.

“One parent last year was overwhelmed with the gifts she received as she had not been able to save enough money to buy gifts for Christmas due to being very poorly. She couldn't believe that total strangers had donated presents to give her children a lovely Christmas Day.

“This gift appeal really does give back the spirit and excitement of Christmas and allow all of the young people living in our accommodation in Lancashire to receive a gift.

“Our staff teams love to see the excitement on young people's faces when they open their presents and feel the Christmas spirit. These gifts are also distributed to families who may be facing hard times especially given the cost of living rises and the extra financial challenges families face when they have a sick or disabled family member.”

Cotton Court owner Rob Binns added: “We are incredibly proud to continue hosting this important appeal. For more than a decade, businesses, individuals, and communities have been donating gifts for children and young people who may not get anything else. Thank you to everyone who has donated in previous years, we couldn’t do it without you.”

WHERE CAN I DONATE?

Donation sites for unwrapped gifts can be found at:

***Cotton Court Business Centre, PR13BY (9am-5pm, Monday - Friday )

***Cotton Court Leyland, PR252YJ (9am-5pm, Monday - Friday)

***Highfield Hybrid, Cottam (message via Instagram @highfieldhybrid for drop off times)

***Bar Pintxos, PR1 2AR (12pm-9pm, Monday - Sunday closed Wednesday)

***Delishus, PR1 2NJ (10am - 6pm, Monday - Sunday)