War hero Detective Inspector James O’Donnell was shot just 100 yards from the old Blackburn Police Station in Northgate on December 13, 1958, while responding to reports of a man with a gun who was holding his family hostage. As well as fatally shooting Mr O’Donnell in the chest, the offender also killed his own wife and shot a second officer in the leg. He served 18 years for manslaughter. On Tuesday, December 13, a special ceremony was held to officially unveil the memorial, which was funded by the Police Memorial Trust, an independent police charity. This is the first memorial the Trust has ever erected in Lancashire. In attendance were representatives from the Trust, Mr O’Donnell’s family, serving officers and detectives, the Mayor of Blackburn with Darwen, Cllr Suleman Khonat, and representatives from Blackburn College, including their student body.

Chief Constable Chris Rowley, who attended the ceremony, said: “Detective Inspector James O’Donnell made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the community in which he lived. It is important that his service and sacrifice is never forgotten. His story is one that resonates with us all as police officers and why so many of our serving officers were keen to attend this memorial service.”

Police officers pay their respects to the memorial plaque for war hero Detective Inspector James O’Donnell who was shot just 100 yards from the old Blackburn Police Station in Northgate on December 13, 1958

At the outbreak of World War Two Mr O’Donnell left his role as a police officer to join the army. He became a celebrated war hero. He was shot and captured by the Nazis in Holland in May 1940 during Operation Harpoon - a mission which saw the Dutch Royal Family and government evacuated from the Hook of Holland and the Dutch gold and currency reserves brought to England.

After being taken from The Hague to a prisoner of war camp at Thorn, Holland, he made nine escape attempts, eventually winning his freedom in April 1945 and re-joining advancing Allied troops in Bergen. Mr O’Donnell, who lived in Higher Croft Road in Blackburn, later returned to police and went on to join Blackburn CID. HE rose to the rank of Detective Inspector in 1955. During his police career, which saw him become head of Blackburn CID, he received six commendations, and even earned two in one day.

Late war hero Detective Inspector James O’Donnell who was fatally shot in the line of duty