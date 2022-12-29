News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Plans for new sports pitch and pavilion in the heart of Much Hoole

Plans have been launched for a new outdoor sports pitch and pavilion in Much Hoole.

By Catherine Musgrove
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Trustees of Much Hoole Village Hall want to build a 3G MUGA (multi use games area) with 5-a-side football, tennis and netball court, on land where tennis courts currently stand.

The existing bowlers hut would be replaced by a new Bowling Pavilion, which would accommodate shared toilets and changing facilities for the bowlers and other sports users.

Hide Ad

Phase 2

Photo Neil Cross; The Venue Hoole Village Memorial Hall
Most Popular

This 'Phase Two' development has been an ambition since the redevelopment of the Memorial Hall.

Read More
Much Hoole finally has a new village hall after decades of fundraising - and her...
Hide Ad

Last summer a consultation was held with the local community over what they would rather see fundraising for - a new snooker hall extension or refurbishing the tennis court area into a Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA), both costing in the region of £110,000.

Lighting

Hide Ad
Land to the north of the main Hall would be developed. Image: Bramley-Pate and Partners as part of planning documents submitted to SRBC

In a document sent to South Ribble Borough Council, agents Bramley-Pate and Partners state: "The proposed new installation accommodates activities already taking place on the site and no increase in this activity is planned.

Hide Ad

"No increase in noise or disturbance to neighbours will occur. Indeed, the new facility will be considerably better at containing stray balls than the existing equipment and thereby any danger of nuisance to neighbours of balls landing in the adjacent road should be eliminated.

"Flood lighting of this facility is proposed and this will be specifically designed to prevent light pollution and illumination of areas outside the pitch / courts."

Hide Ad

Dimensions

A terrace looks out onto the bowling green at the recently-developed Memorial Hall
Hide Ad

The proposed pavilion would be 42.25m wide by 36m long, surrounded on all four sides with weld mesh fencing 3m high and will be a permanent construction. The ball stop netting will be an additional 3m high.