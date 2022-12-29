Plans for new sports pitch and pavilion in the heart of Much Hoole

Trustees of Much Hoole Village Hall want to build a 3G MUGA (multi use games area) with 5-a-side football, tennis and netball court, on land where tennis courts currently stand.

The existing bowlers hut would be replaced by a new Bowling Pavilion, which would accommodate shared toilets and changing facilities for the bowlers and other sports users.

Phase 2

Photo Neil Cross; The Venue Hoole Village Memorial Hall

This 'Phase Two' development has been an ambition since the redevelopment of the Memorial Hall.

Last summer a consultation was held with the local community over what they would rather see fundraising for - a new snooker hall extension or refurbishing the tennis court area into a Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA), both costing in the region of £110,000.

Lighting

Land to the north of the main Hall would be developed. Image: Bramley-Pate and Partners as part of planning documents submitted to SRBC

In a document sent to South Ribble Borough Council, agents Bramley-Pate and Partners state: "The proposed new installation accommodates activities already taking place on the site and no increase in this activity is planned.

"No increase in noise or disturbance to neighbours will occur. Indeed, the new facility will be considerably better at containing stray balls than the existing equipment and thereby any danger of nuisance to neighbours of balls landing in the adjacent road should be eliminated.

"Flood lighting of this facility is proposed and this will be specifically designed to prevent light pollution and illumination of areas outside the pitch / courts."

Dimensions

A terrace looks out onto the bowling green at the recently-developed Memorial Hall

