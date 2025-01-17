Pigeon Weekend returns to Blackpool: here's everything you need to know

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Britain's biggest annual racing pigeon returns to Blackpool this weekend and below is everything you need to know.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Pigeon Racing Association Show of the Year takes place at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool between Saturday, January 18 and Sunday, Janaury 19.

Known locally just as the Pigeon Show, it is the largest of its kind in Europe, attracting more than 15,000 visitors each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners of the British Homing World Show of the Year 2024 last year. | Michelle Adamson

What can we expect from this year’s Pigeon Show?

Now in it’s 54th year, the two-day event is a great chance for pigeon fanciers to meet up.

The Pigeon Show includes over 100 trade stands with exhibitors including various groups and organisations

There are also charity pigeon auctions, raffles for new lofts, talks, films and young fanciers areas.

The main event is then of course the showing and judging of over 2,000 of the top homing pigeons in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Lancashire actress Lucy Fallon reveals her baby girl's name

How much are tickets?

Saturday tickets are £12.00, Sunday tickets are £9.00 and a full weekend ticket is £18.00.

Under 18’s go free.

Tickets can be bought online here.

They are also available on the day at the Winter Gardens Box Office.

To find out more about the event visit the official website.