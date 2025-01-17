Pigeon Weekend returns to Blackpool: here's everything you need to know
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Royal Pigeon Racing Association Show of the Year takes place at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool between Saturday, January 18 and Sunday, Janaury 19.
Known locally just as the Pigeon Show, it is the largest of its kind in Europe, attracting more than 15,000 visitors each year.
What can we expect from this year’s Pigeon Show?
Now in it’s 54th year, the two-day event is a great chance for pigeon fanciers to meet up.
The Pigeon Show includes over 100 trade stands with exhibitors including various groups and organisations
There are also charity pigeon auctions, raffles for new lofts, talks, films and young fanciers areas.
The main event is then of course the showing and judging of over 2,000 of the top homing pigeons in the country.
How much are tickets?
Saturday tickets are £12.00, Sunday tickets are £9.00 and a full weekend ticket is £18.00.
Under 18’s go free.
Tickets can be bought online here.
They are also available on the day at the Winter Gardens Box Office.
To find out more about the event visit the official website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.