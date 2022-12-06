WHEN IS IT?

Organisers of Blackpool’s popular dance event have announced its return on Saturday, April 29 from 2pm - 11pm.

WHAT IS PIERJAM?

PierJam festival.

Set at the iconic seaside venue of Blackpool North Pier, PierJam is all about quality electronic music in an outdoor setting complete with hard-to-beat sea views. Celebrating its eighth year, 2023’s event will see some of the biggest dance acts come together across two stages to create a one-off clubbing experience for fans.

WHO IS HEADLINING?

The first of the massive headliners announced is D&B heavyweight Andy C. An underground icon, Andy C is one of the world’s most respected DJs and producers and has played a vital role in the capital’s electronic music scene for over two decades. His MC Tonn Piper will also join Andy on the Sunset Stage.

Next up is Example, who has made a comeback on the electronic scene this year with his eighth studio album We May Grow Old But We Never Grow Up. Maintaining years of momentum with chart topping singles, career defining festival sets, sold out tours and multiple platinum records, the new album is set to embody his youthful nature whilst pushing a fresh range of rising talent across pop and dance spectrums. Having spent well over a decade in the game, the UK mainstay has crafted a career drenched in accolades and his UK headline tour earlier this year sold over 25,000 tickets.

PierJam festival.

Holy Goof, Coventry’s renowned DJ/producer who has emerged as one of the UK’s most popular newcomers over the last few years, will be joining them to bring his fluid, bass-house hybrid sound to the Pier. He has already made notable appearances at the likes of fabric, Detonate and bass festivals including Nass and Sidewinder as well as appearing regularly on BBC 1Xtra, Kiss FM and Rinse FM with multiple guest mixes.

WHAT ELSE CAN WE LOOK FORWARD TO?

The event will also host a takeover from one of the biggest independent dance music labels in the country, Crucast, which has supported the rise of some of bass music’s most talented names including Darkzy, Window Kid and Skepsis. Darkzy, who shot to prominence in the 2010s as part of the UK’s changing bassline scene, wil be joined on the Crucast stage is Window Kid, who has been described as the new ‘one to watch’ on the UK MC scene. He now stands tall amongst his Crucast friends Darkzy and Bru-C, the latter who he forms a troublesome double act with. Skepsis, one of Crucast’s frontmen, will also bring his energetic and bass driven style to the stage. The trio will be joined by garage legends Flava D and Jamie Duggan, Crucast founder Lazcru, Zero, MC Ad and many more.

HOW MUCH ARE TICKETS?

PierJam festival.

With more still to be announced, PierJam 2023 is set to be the ultimate party for those looking to bring in the Spring bank holiday in style. Tickets for £25 go on sale at 10am Wednesday December 7 at www.pierjam.com VIP tickets will also be available for £45.

THE LINE UP SO FAR (A-Z)

Andy C, Darkzy, Example, Flava D, Holy Goof, Jamie Duggan, Lazcru, MC Ad, Skepsis, Tonn Piper, Window Kid ,Zero