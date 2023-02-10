A Lancashire mum has found TikTok fame by transforming herself into iconic characters including, an Avatar, Beetlejuice, Pennywise and Austin Powers – with her latest creation being the most testing of all.

In her latest effort, make-up artist Holly Murray, 31, spent 27 hours and £60 sticking 13,000 rhinestones to her body - after taking inspiration from Doja Cat's Fashion Week look.

The mum-of-two spent some time 'mentally preparing' herself before a gruelling 27-hour stint in front of the mirror - to carefully apply each rhinestone individually to her head and chest.

She posted a video of the process on TikTok - which racked up over 21 million views - alongside her other stunning designs.

Holly, a make-up creative, from Accrington, Lancashire, said: "I saw Doja come out and I thought: 'What an icon, I have to have that on my face now.'

"She looks like one of the X-Men.

Holly carved out a career for herself on TikTok by doing stunning make-up transformations.

On her account, Holly tries out viral makeup trends and is best known for her celebrity and horror character transformation.

Beetlejuice, Pennywise and Austin Powers are just some of the incredible and realistic characters she has transformed herself into.

Holly describes her account as a “bit weird and odd” but adds that she wouldn’t have it any other way.

She said: "When people ask what I do I tell them I am a children’s entertainer and I also do a bit of TikTok.

“When I tell them I cosplay as different characters, including some scary ones, I get a few funny looks.”

Here are just a few of her incredible transformations:

1 . Holly stuck 13,000 rhinestones to her body In a separate video, Holly removed her 27 hours' worth of work - which showed the liquid latex the rhinestones were glued to. Photo: Holly Murray / SWNS Photo Sales

2 . Pennywise Holly as Pennywise. Photo: Holly Murray / SWNS Photo Sales

3 . Beetlejuice Holly as Beetlejuice. Photo: Holly Murray / SWNS Photo Sales

4 . Gollum Holly as Gollum with her 'precious'. Photo: Holly Murray / SWNS Photo Sales