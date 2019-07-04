PICTURES: Memorial garden unveiled for Manchester terror attack victim Saffie Roussos at Tarleton Community Primary School
A memorial garden in tribute to the youngest victim of the Manchester Arena bombing has opened at her school in Tarelton.
Friends, family and classmates gathered to celebrate her life at Tarleton Community Primary School on what would have been her 11th birthday.
The official opening of a memorial garden for Leyland's Manchester bomb victim Saffie Roussos
jpimediaresell
