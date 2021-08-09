PICTURE SPECIAL: Clitheroe folk enjoy singing in the rain at Proms' concert

Armed with Union jacks and an umbrella, crowds of people, including Ribble Valley MP the Rt Hon Nigel Evans, enjoyed themselves while joining in the patriotic "Proms" songs such as "Land of Hope and Glory" and "Rule Britannia" in the grounds of Clitheroe Castle. The post-Covid concert was hailed a success by Clitheroe Town Mayor, Coun. Simon O'Rourke.