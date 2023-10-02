Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Blackpool Tower stands at a colossal 518 feet from the ground, and this morning Amanda Holden bravely climbed the tower during her Heart Breakfast show, all the way to the very top, touching the flagpole. More people have been to the moon than have touched The Blackpool Tower flagpole! Amanda is the first ever member of public to climb THAT high on The Blackpool Tower.

After completing the challenge Amanda Holden said “Jamie, I think I should tell you now, they dared me, they said ‘if you go up one more iron sort of curly bit more, we will have gone higher than anyone basically.’ Wing commander Adam Collins from the Red Arrows, is the only person to have got as far as me, and now I’ve gone higher than him. So I’ve officially gone higher than anyone’s ever been! It honestly, I was absolutely terrified, my knees and legs went to jelly. You sort of learn to trust the equipment. I’ve never fainted in my life and when I got to the top, I suddenly thought ‘I’m going to here!’ Just donations, that’s all we need, this is for Global’s Make Some Noise, it’s honestly the most terrifying thing I’ve ever done in my life, and I’ve done it for all those small charities. If you can afford it this morning, please give what you can.”

Over the course of the week, Heart Breakfast host Amanda Holden and showbiz reporter Ashley Roberts will be undertaking 5 epic challenges, in 5 days in just 5 hours, all to raise funds for Global’s Make Some Noise. The Blackpool Tower was the first of the 5 challenges, with Amanda Holden climbing all the way to the top and touching the flagpole in 57 minutes and 59 seconds from bottom to top.

Pic credit: Matt Crossick/Heart and inset: Lucinda Herbert

To support Amanda and Ashley on their challenge and donate to Global’s Make Some Noise go to https://win.heart.co.uk/race-against-time/ . To donate £10, £20, £30 or £40 text HEART10, HEART20, HEART30 and HEART40 to 70766. 100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. 16 and over only. Please seek bill payer’s permission. Standard network charges may apply. Ts&Cs are at makesomenoise.com

Follow Amanda and Ashley on their ‘Race Against Time’ challenge on Heart’s socials @thisisheart, on heart.co.uk and by listening to Heart, the home of feel good music, on 96 –107 FM, on DAB digital radio right across the UK, on Global Player on your smart speaker (“play Heart”), iOS or Android device and at heart.co.uk.