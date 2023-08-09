Carole has become one of the most recognised faces in the Rosegrove where she works at Bailey and Garrett’s Chemist. “I have loved working in this community with all the people I have got to know so well over the years, “ said Carole who is 62.

From the moment she began her job as a shy teenager Carole loved it and has never wanted to work anywhere else. It was one of the original late owners of the shop, Edmund Bailey, who offered Carole the job when he asked one of her teachers at the former Ivy Bank High School in Burnley if she knew of anyone who would be suitable for the role.

Pharmacy dispenser Carole Livesey is retiring from Rosegrove Pharmacy after 46 years Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Mr Bailey and his wife Peggy took Carole under their wing, along with Mr Bailey’s business partner, Jim Garrett, teaching her all about the profession and she remains forever grateful for the love and care they showed her. Newbridge Health Care Ltd took over the business a couple of years ago.

As one of the best known faces in Rosegrove, Carole has served several generations of customers and she loves chatting with them and hearing about their lives and families. Carole admits that working through the Covid-19 pandemic was one of the worst times she has ever experienced in her job.

She said: “The first couple of months were awful because no-one really knew what was happening or what we were supposed to be doing.

“It brought out the best in people but also the worst, I will say.”

During covid Carole was involved in a project where local children wrote letters and drew pictures to give to the elderly in the community.