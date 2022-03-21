Here is our latest round up of local prices and information.

At Sainsburys premises on Flintoff Way in Preston prices today were 154.9 for unleaded petrol and 179.9p for diesel compared to 158.9p and 167.9p a week ago.

Meanwhile at Sainsburys Cuerden Way, Bamber Bridge, unleaded was 166.9p a litre and diesel was 181.9p a litre.

Those were the days - back in October motorists thought prices were too high when they reached a new record.

For those using the app petrolprices.com it’s clear that supermarket stations can offer some of the best prices with different branches of Morrisons, Tesco, Asda and Sainsburys all hoping to tempt buyers to their forecourts.

Motoring organisation the AA counsels drivers to remember to factor in the cost of driving to fuel stations when working out which is the cheapest place to go.

Here’s a look at some of the prices per litre in recent days for unleaded petrol and diesel.

Unleaded:

Morrisons Riversway 162.7

Morrisons Blackpool Road 162.7

BP Blackpool Road Lea 162.9

Texaco New Hall Lane 163.9

Tesco Leyland Extra 163.9

Tescoi Chorley Extra 163.9

Gulf Market Street Adlington 163.9

Tesco Chorley Buckshaw 163.9

Asda Fulwood Automat 164.7

Shell Brownedge Road Lostock Hall 164.9

Diesel:

Morrisons Preston Blackpool Road 172.7

Morrisons Riversway 172.7

Morrisons Leyland 173.7

Tesco Penwortham 172.9

Tesco Leyland Extra 173.9

Texaco New Hall Lane 175.9

Asda Fulwood 176.7

Gulf The Green Eccleston 178.9

Esso Leyland Road Middleforth 179.9

Sainsburys Deepdale 179.9