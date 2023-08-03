More and more people are ‘starving themselves’ so they can look after their furry friends. In some cases, they are being forced to make the heartbreaking decision to rehome their beloved family pets as food and vet bills continue to rise.

A recent study by the PDSA found that a fifth of pet owners have had to skip meals so they can care for their pets, and around 140,000 pets have been given up for rehoming due to the cost of looking after them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this, plenty of owners are determined to do the very best for their companions.

Left: Dog in the kennels at Homeless Hounds. Top right: Jennifer and Daniel Endresz from Happy Pets Food Bank. Bottom right: Jack Valentine, owner of 6 dogs.

Vet fees are getting ‘higher and higher’

Jack Valentine, a law student, said he would rather spend his money caring for his six dogs than go out partying with his friends because the dogs are his ‘luxury in life’.

Some of his pets have skin problems and allergies that require regular treatment, and he has noticed the costs getting ‘higher and higher’ every time.

‘A basic consultation has near-enough tripled, and they charge so much for basic treatments. They want all the money upfront and if you don’t have it they won’t even see you.”

Jack Valentine with his six dogs. The student says the cost of some of his vet treatments have almost tripled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack has suffered from depression since high school and he says dogs are his ‘support system’. He worries that other dog owners with mental health issues will end up in desperate situations if more isn’t done to help them.

“If they can't afford the vet treatments then they are lost. I think a lot of people are having to make the choice to either give up the dog and let them get the treatment they need, or to keep them for selfish reasons and you shouldn’t have to make that choice.”

‘I eat less so my dog can have the food he needs’

I went to Woofs For Wellbeing - a dog walking group for people with mental health issues. All of the members stressed how vital their dogs are to their recovery, but the rising costs are a constant worry.

Jennifer and Daniel Endresz at Happy Pets Food Bank

A lady, who asked to remain anonymous, said her dog helped her through a nervous breakdown, and ‘kept [her] going’ when she felt ‘suicidal’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They come and look at you to get out of bed, and they know when something’s wrong. No matter how fed up you are, you've got to get up and once you get out in nature you start to feel better.”

She lives alone with her dog, and can’t work because of ill-health. She admitted that she often makes herself smaller meals so that her Labrador can eat the ‘very best’.

“I’d sooner eat less so that my dog can have the food he needs. Our food is going up, their food is, but most of all you make sure your dog doesn’t suffer because they’re your responsibility and they’re what make your life worthwhile.”

One of the rescue dogs up for rehoming at Homeless Hounds

Rescue kennels are full

Meanwhile, rescue shelters are picking up the pieces as more pets fall victim to the financial crisis. Around 140,000 pets have been given up for re-homing due to the cost of looking after them, according to the PDSA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And charities who are already ‘busier than ever’, fear it will only get worse this winter.

Homeless Hounds operate three rescue centres in Lancashire, and all are fuller than they have ever been. They say it’s the same all over the country.

Jill Maxwell-Carr, a volunteer dog walker at their Blackpool branch, said: “People can’t afford their dogs, so the only way is to bring them into the kennels. The food bills keep going up. People can’t afford the vet bills so a lot of dogs who have ill-health go untreated. You can see a difference in how many are coming in because of the cost of living.”

Max is waiting for his forever home.

Struggling families are choosing to give up their animals so their children can eat. And when renters have to move into cheaper homes, they often find landlords won’t allow pets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill added: “When people lose their homes and have to go into rented accommodation, and can’t take the dog, the owner gets really upset because they want to keep the dog. It’s awful to see.”

Sick dogs go without treatment

Two rescue shelters in the Fylde Coast area all confirmed that vet fees were a major cause of concern.

They have noticed more sick dogs and cats going without treatment.

Tenderpaws cat rescue said they have seen a rise in cats being thrown out on the streets and getting into fights because they have not been spayed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And others come in with painful sores, caused by fleas and mites because the owner has not kept up with flea treatments.

‘Animals suffer if veterinary advice and treatment are not given’

52% of veterinary professionals say that more clients are delaying bringing their pet to a vet when ill, according to a survey by the PDSA.

I contacted seven vets in the Fylde Coast area, most declined to comment on the rising costs.

A veterinary surgeon in Thornton said that while they haven’t increased their fees, the price of medicines and foods they supply have gone up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He pointed out their utilities, maintenance, deliveries and staff costs have all increased, and made their business less profitable.

Andrew Mellor owns a surgery on Norbreck Road. He told the Gazette: “As an independent business I can decide if and how to pass on increases to the clients and I am trying to resist as much as possible because I see on a daily basis how much animals suffer if veterinary advice and treatment are not given.”

Pet food bank says service-users come in ‘crying’

The cost of living crisis has inspired some kind-hearted animal lovers to set up dedicated pet food banks.

Happy Pets Food Bank are currently trialling a weekly opening in Fleetwood, but their plan is to set up pop-up food banks in locations according to demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennifer Endresz set up the centre with her husband, Daniel. She said it’s upsetting to hear some of the stories from their service users.

Mrs Endresz told Blackpool Gazette: “It’s ridiculous that people are actually having to starve themselves to feed their animals. [We] see people crying, absolutely heartbroken because they don’t feel they can offer their pet what they need. Anyone can hit a rough patch and we want to be there to help."

Where can I go for financial help with my pet?

You can turn up to Happy Pets Food Bank, (The old premiere shop), 1 Meadow avenue, in Fleetwood. There is no need for a referral and you won’t need to explain your situation.

You can contact them on Facebook for more information about opening times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blue Cross also support pet food banks across the UK, and provide lots of advice about the cost of living crisis on their website.

If you need financial assistance for neutering your cat, Cats Protection may be able to help through their means-tested neutering scheme. Call the neutering helpline on 03000 12 12 12 (9.30am-1pm, Monday - Friday) and choose option 2 for more information.