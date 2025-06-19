Perfect four-bedroom detached Lancashire home ideal for families goes on the market

By Emma Downey
Published 19th Jun 2025, 14:32 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 14:38 BST
A stunning, four-bedroom detached property situated on the exclusive Duxbury Manor development in Chorley is on the market.

This beautiful family home is on the market with estate agents BenRose for a price of £324,995 offers modern living throughout on a highly sought-after estate.

It is situated just outside of Chorley town centre with its superb amenities such as supermarkets, restaurants, and schools on the doorstep. There are also excellent travel links such as the nearby Chorley train station with direct routes to Manchester and Preston and the M6 and M61 motorways. Key features include:

Four Bedrooms.

Detached.

Family Home.

Highly Sought After Location.

Excellent Local Amenities.

Take a look around this beautiful home.

The beautiful property is located at Duxbury Manor Way in Chorley.

1. Duxbury Manor Way

The beautiful property is located at Duxbury Manor Way in Chorley. Photo: Ben Rose

Photo Sales
This beautiful family home offers modern living throughout on a highly sought-after estate.

2. The living room

This beautiful family home offers modern living throughout on a highly sought-after estate. Photo: Ben Rose

Photo Sales
It is situated just outside of Chorley town centre with its superb amenities such as supermarkets, restaurants, and schools on the doorstep.

3. The kitchen

It is situated just outside of Chorley town centre with its superb amenities such as supermarkets, restaurants, and schools on the doorstep. Photo: Ben Rose

Photo Sales
There are also excellent travel links such as the nearby Chorley train station with direct routes to Manchester and Preston and the M6 and M61 motorways.

4. The lounge

There are also excellent travel links such as the nearby Chorley train station with direct routes to Manchester and Preston and the M6 and M61 motorways. Photo: Ben Rose

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ChorleyLancashirePreston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice