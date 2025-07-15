Perfect 3 bed dormer bungalow for sale in Preston at eye-catching price

By Emma Downey
Published 15th Jul 2025, 17:23 BST
A fabulous 3 bed dormer bungalow in Preston has come on the market with Purplebricks estate agents for a snap up price of £230,0000.

The semi-detached bungalow is situated in a highly sought after location of Aubigny Drive, Fulwood.

The property benefits from excellent local amenities, public transport links and motorway networks nearby. The property offers easy access to Preston centre, Preston Royal Hospital and Preston Docks.

Take a look around.

3 bedroom semi-detached bungalow for sale at Aubigny Drive, Fulwood, Preston, with Purplebricks estate agents.

1. Aubigny Drive, Fulwood, Preston

3 bedroom semi-detached bungalow for sale at Aubigny Drive, Fulwood, Preston, with Purplebricks estate agents. Photo: Purplebricks

Welcome!

2. The hallway

Welcome! Photo: Purplebricks

The 3 bedroom home is for sale with Purplebricks for offers in excess of £230,000.

3. The living room

The 3 bedroom home is for sale with Purplebricks for offers in excess of £230,000. Photo: Purplebricks

Three bedroom semi detached dormer bungalow situated in a highly sought after and established location of Fulwood, Preston.

4. The kitchen

Three bedroom semi detached dormer bungalow situated in a highly sought after and established location of Fulwood, Preston. Photo: Purplebricks

