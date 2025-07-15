The semi-detached bungalow is situated in a highly sought after location of Aubigny Drive, Fulwood.
The property benefits from excellent local amenities, public transport links and motorway networks nearby. The property offers easy access to Preston centre, Preston Royal Hospital and Preston Docks.
1. Aubigny Drive, Fulwood, Preston
3 bedroom semi-detached bungalow for sale at Aubigny Drive, Fulwood, Preston
2. The hallway
Welcome! Photo: Purplebricks
3. The living room
The 3 bedroom home is for sale for offers in excess of £230,000.
4. The kitchen
Three bedroom semi detached dormer bungalow situated in a highly sought after and established location of Fulwood, Preston.
