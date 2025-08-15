Peppa Pig joins Lancashire star Charlotte Dawson for weekly ritual

Lancashire star Charlotte Dawson has made a habit of filming herself perform a weekly ritual and this week she was joined by one of the world’s most beloved characters.

Every Thursday, Blackpool born reality star Charlotte Dawson promotes her line of tanning products on Instagram by filming herself taking part in ‘Tanning Thursdays’.

During the sessions, the 33-year-old mum slaps one of her Dawsy Tanning products all over her body as she talks through the product with her 1.5 million followers.

Often, one of Charlotte’s three children joins her for the session and last night’s video was no exception, with her youngest, five-month-old Gigi sitting ina colourful rocker watching her mum.

Rather unusual for ‘Tanning Thursdays’ though, the former Ex-on-the-Beach star was joined by another character for the ritual - the iconic children’s character Peppa Pig!

L: Charlotte Dawson is joined by Peppa Pig for Tanning Thursday. R: The before and after. | @charlottedawsy on Instagram

At the start of the video, Charlotte, dressed in a loose white dress with her hair in a bun, says: “Right guys, we’ve got a special guest tonight for tanning Thursdays. Are you ready Gigi?”

The little girl, whom Charlotte shares with fiance Matt Sarsfield, then starts kicking her legs as her mum exclaims: “Oh Gigi’s all excited! She’s kicking her little leggies.”

Charlotte then teases “Who’s here” before going off camera.

A new clip then starts with the mum of three saying to Gigi “I can’t belive we’ve got Peppa Pig in the chuffin’ house this Tanning Thursday. Come on over Peppa! Show yourself!”

The pink icon then comes on to the sceen looking bashful with her hands to her face.

“Oh hello Peppa, happy Tanning Thursdays” says Charlotte as she adds “shall we do a dance?”

Peppa then joins the influencer for her happy tanning thursdays song and dance but thankfully for the shy pig, she is able to get away before the dark mouse came out!

A few hours later, the former Arnold School and Queen Mary School pupil then shared the results of ‘Tanning Thursday’ with a photo on her main feed.

Posing in a smart black and white swim-suit, Charlotte shared a before and after of herself, which has received nearly 2000s likes.

In the caption she wrote: “Happeh tanning Thursdays my darlings 🥳 even in this heatwave I need to do my tan!! It’s worth it when I feel so bronzed in the sunshine in me cozzie ✨”.

Offering a discount to her followers, Charlotte continued: “@dawsylicioustanning I’m giving you all a FREE illuminating skin moisturiser which is worth £24.95 when you spend over £25 🥳🥳🥳 our fabulous moisturiser is the perfect summer essential 😍 keeps your skin hydrated & glowy ✨it’s also so versatile preps your skin before tanning & keeps your tan longer lasting!!! Got the most gorgeous golden sparkly shimmer in it that sparkles in the sunshine ✨ and smells so delicious 😍 it automatically goes in your basket when you spend £25 and over!!! 🙌🏼 link in bio xxx

“Ps once you go Dawsy you never go back 😍 I’m rocking ultra dark obvs xx”