Members of Chorley and District Trades Council joined events across the UK to remember all the workers and those in the community who lost their lives because of Covid since the pandemic began.

A candlelight vigil took place from 7pm at Astley Park at the Workers’ Memorial Day epitaph last Friday.

Secretary of Chorley and District Trades Council Steven Turner said even the horrible weather didn’t deter people from showing up to pay their respects.

“The event was well attended even though the weather wasn't great.

"People took quite a lot of solace behind it even though it was a sombre affair.

"Next year we hope to do it again.”

March 11th is the day the World Health Organisation declared the pandemic.