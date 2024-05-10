Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eurovision returns to our screens this weekend but are the people of Lancashire going to tune in?

We asked the readers of the Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette if they plan to watch Eurovision this year and if so, what they are most looking forward to about it.

Across both sites, over 200 people offered their opinion on the song contest, some were less than savoury, but others were keen to share their excitement.

So take a look below at why the people of Lancashire say they are or are not tuning in to Eurovision...

The definite none watchers

Nigel Jurgens: “I'm most looking forward to giving it a big miss.”

Derrick Singleton: “Rather stick pins in my eyes”

Maureen Astley: “I'd sooner watch paint dry”

Carl Haydock: ”I'd rather watch a turkey defrost”

John Wilkinson: “I'd rather watch North End's last 5 games again!”

Kenneth Plumb: “I prefer listening to a juggler on the radio”

Ken P Richardson: “Unfortunately im watching a slug going over my garden”

Peter Hothersall: “Better watching Underwater darts”

Ian Pickup: “I would rather pull weeds”

Pat Eardley: “No. I like music.”

Tessa Tes Snelson: “Nope. It use to be fun but slowly just turned into a political mess. I feel for anyone who represents it for us as it kills many of their careers (obv not all).”

Lancastrians looking forward to it

Trevor Mitchell: “Oh yes ”

Lynn Vaughan: “It's a yes from me”

Kay Whittle: “Yes I like Olly Alexanda and Years n Years I wish him good luck ”

Pauline Thomas: “Love it, it's so cheesy. Finland's entry is hilarious. We'll be watching, eating and drinking food and drink from some participating countries and generally rolling around laughing. Life's too short to take this seriously”

Michaela McHolm: “Absolutely! Brings back a lot of my childhood memories with my grandparents in North Shore.

Jan Pulfrey: “Yes.....it has become a bit of a family tradition, lol! Cocktails abound and nobody takes it seriously!”

Paul Crompton: “It's always really cheesy and good for a laugh”

Chris Parsons: “Don't normally but love olly Alexander so yes I will be watching him”

Keith Lennon: “Haven't watched it for years, but I think we might give it a go, just for Ireland.”