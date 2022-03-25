People from all across Lancashire participate in Cathedral Festival and The Vine Community launch

Those present also participated later in the day in the launch of a new initiative across the Diocese – The Vine Community.

Joining them for the event were Rt Rev. Julian Henderson, Bishop of Blackburn; Rt Rev. Philip North, Bishop of Burnley; the Venerable Mark Ireland, Archdeacon of Blackburn; the Venerable David Picken, Archdeacon of Lancaster; the Dean of Blackburn, Very Rev. Peter Howell-Jones and Rev. Canon Dr Rowena Pailing, Canon Missioner at Blackburn Cathedral.

Keynote speaker for the Festival was respected human rights campaigner Lord David Alton, who gave a lecture on various aspects of the history of persecution.

Later there were a huge variety of workshops available exploring different aspects of faith in daily life.

Topics included ‘Dealing with life’s big questions’ led by the Dean of Blackburn; ‘Theology for faith in daily life’ with Rev. Canon Dr Rowena Pailing; ‘Top tips for clergy supporting people in the workplace’ with Rev. Canon Dr Anderson Jeremiah and ‘Faith at home: resources for families with children’ with Sarah Earnshaw, the Diocesan Children’s Work Adviser.

Later in the afternoon The Vine Community was launched as a key part of the closing worship.

In a launch video for The Vine Community also produced on the day, Bishop Julian commented: “It’s great to have been part of the Festival of Faith in Daily Life today at the Cathedral and we are grateful to Lord David Alton for agreeing to be our keynote speaker.

Pictured at the Festival of Faith in Daily Life and The Vine Community launch at the weekend are l-r Rt Rev. Philip North, Bishop of Burnley; Rev. Canon Dr Rowena Pailing, Canon Missioner at Blackburn Cathedral; the Dean of Blackburn, Very Rev. Peter Howell-Jones; Lord David Alton; the Venerable Mark Ireland, Archdeacon of Blackburn; the Venerable David Picken, Archdeacon of Lancaster and Rt Rev. Julian Henderson, Bishop of Blackburn

“I’m also delighted to offer my support for The Vine Community launch. This is something that underpins all our other initiatives that are taking place around the Diocese at this time.”

The Service of Commitment on June 19 will be at the Cathedral and you can make a pledge to join now by emailing [email protected]