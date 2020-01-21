Penwortham woman braves the shave for Macmillan

A member of theatre staff at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals has shaved her head to fund-raise for Macmillan Cancer Support.

As part of Macmillan’s annual Brave the Shave campaign, Miriam Cowlishaw, an operating department practitioner at Royal Preston Hospital, decided to shave her head to raise money for much-needed support services for people diagnosed with cancer and their loved ones.

The shave took place at Miriam’s home in Penwortham, exactly nine years after she joined Lancashire Teaching Hospitals.

Miriam, 31, said: “In my time working for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, I have met, lost, supported and treated many people with cancer and I have seen many things that will never leave me.

“I also have family and friends who have had cancer, and Macmillan has always been a fantastic source of help and support.

“If shaving my head can help raise money to continue to support those with cancer and their loved ones – then bring it on.”

Since 2015, participants of Brave the Shave have raised over £22.7 million – enough to pay for 140 Macmillan nurses for three years.

Miriam has also donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust, a charity which creates real hair wigs for children and young people who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other conditions, as well as funding research into childhood cancers.

Karen Partington, chief executive at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, said: “Miriam is doing a wonderful thing for a fantastic cause.

“Our staff are dedicated to providing caring and compassionate cancer treatment and this is a great example of how they go the extra mile."

To donate, visit https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/miriam-cowlishaw.