Penwortham school choir set to bring joy to wedding couple whose reception venue went up in flames

A teacher who saw her wedding plans go up in smoke, has hailed the community spirit that has turned her heartache into joy - and is celebrating with the youngsters she calls her ‘second family’.

Kate Levett is due to marry Danny Bell on June 1 at Brindle St Joseph’s Church in Hoghton.

School teacher Kate Levett and her fiance Danny are having 30 children from her school sing at their wedding

The reception was booked for the Sir Loin in Hoghton, but when the pub was devastated by a blaze in February, the plans had to quickly be re-thought.

Kate, 27, who teaches Year One at Cop Lane Primary School in Penwortham, raced down to the see the pub on fire.

She said: “The Sir Loin has a very special connection for us as a family, because that’s where my Nan always used to go for her tea and my Grandad lived at Hoghton Tower.

“I heard about the fire when my friend sent me a video, asking if it was our venue. I went down to look and you couldn’t down the lane because of all the emergency vehicles, but I could see the flames coming through the roof. I was absolutely heartbroken.

Th Sir Loin in Hoghton was devastated by fire in February

Kate and Danny’s family and friends rallied round and helped the couple fund a reception at The Tipis in Riley Green.

Kate, from Ashton, added: “The Tipis cost a lot more than the Sir Loin, and due to the constraints of a budget, we didn’t consider them the first time.

“But Danny’s mum said that perhaps it was my Nan and Grandad’s way of telling me to go for my dream wedding.”

Kate and Danny, 28, a vehicle re-finisher, first met when they were 15, but broke up after two weeks. They met again at Newman College and have been together ever since.

To make their day even more special, Kate has asked 30 children from Cop Lane Primary to form a choir and sing at the church on their special day.

She said: “I want them there because they’re my second family.

“I bring the world to the children every day, and I really wanted to share this special day with them.”

Kate's Grandfather was Anthony Brennan, the High Sheriff of Lancashire in 1998, who lived in the North Wing of Hoghton Tower.

Kate lived with them while another house was being built.