Penwortham neighbours shine a light on Rosemere

Si (left) and Den with neighbour Anna Molloy-Johnston present the donation. Photo: Rosemere Cancer Foundation

About 14 homes in the tight-knit community took part in the fundraising trim up, suggested by Den Ashworth and Simon Blake, who have lived there for 20 years.

Den, who runs Lancashire Learners Driver Training, explained: “We are a close community. A number of us like to put up outside decorations, which collectively attract quite a lot of attention. I have seen people driving and walking down the avenue filming the lights and so this year, Si and I suggested formalising it for charity.

“We came up with a QR code visitors could use to make a donation and we chose to support Rosemere Cancer Foundation in tribute to Si’s mum Brenda Blake, who we lost to cancer in 2012 but who had been a patient for the five years before her passing at Rosemere Cancer Centre. The cancer centre has also treated a number of the avenue’s other residents.”

Pupils from nearby Whitefield Primary School sang carols at the switch on. Photo: Rosemere Cancer Foundation

All the participating homes synchronised their switch on to December 1 with Penwortham Mayor, Coun Ian Watkinson, leading the countdown, helped by pupils from nearby Whitefield Primary School, who under the direction of head teacher Sarah Foster, added to the atmosphere by singing carols.

Local landlady Jen William, of the Sir Tom Finney pub, hair salon Studio 28, which is owned by neighbour Vicky Foster plus Den’s company sponsored the event.

Den added: “We had no idea how much we would raise so are delighted by the donations we received and would like to thank everyone who gave so generously. We are now hoping to make lighting up Birch Avenue to support local good causes a Christmas tradition.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated not only at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, but also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

Penwortham Mayor, Coun Ian Watkinson, (centre) lead the countdown to the synchronized switch on. Photo: Rosemere Cancer Foundation

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.