Councillor Angela Turner will be taking on Ben Nevis on July 2 - the highest mountain in the UK - and is hoping to raise more than £300 for her nominated charities by doing so.

"It's a bucket list thing", she said.

"I've wanted to do it for a long time. I think if you've got the time and you're reasonably fit, most people would like to.

Mayor Angela Turner

"Then when I became Mayor, I thought why not try and get some sponsorship as well?"

Coun Turner has been practicing for the trek by walking up Pendle Hill weekly, and completed her last training walk today (Wednesday).

She said: "I've been walking up Pendle Hill every week since March. It's about three-and-a-half miles all the way round, but the ascent is tough.

Ben Nevis

"The first few times I did it, I had to stop twice, but now I keep going all the way round."

Coun Turner will be walking Ben Nevis with a family member who is an experienced walker, and they hope to complete the route in under five hours.

They will be keeping an eye on the forecast, but Coun Turner insists "We've got all the gear, so we're going up regardless of the weather".

She will not be allowed to take her mayoral chains, but laughs that she might "take a paper version, coloured in gold".

Coun Turner will be self-funding the trip, and all money raised will go directly to her Mayoral charities, which are: Leyland Hedgehog Rescue, Heartbeat and the National Association of Disabled Bikers.