Sam Bloomfield is captain and the number one quarterback for the Great Britain Lions American Football team.

The Lions have worked their way up the rankings with games against European powerhouses such as Italy and France, and now they are fighting for a fifth or sixth plae – GB’s highest rank in many years.

At the end of this month, Great Britain play Denmark, but because the sport is played at an amateur level in this country and doesn’t attract big sponsors, the players must pay their own way.

Sam preparing for action for the Lions against Italy

Expenses

Sam, 33, who also works for Wigan Council, said: “It’s considered a minority sport by the Government, so it doesn’t qualify for Government funding either.

"So every player in this country is paying to play, from grassroots, to the GB team.”

Out of his own pocket, Sam has to pay for his gym membership, plane tickets, hotel rooms, specialist nutrition, as well as travelling costs to training, which can involve regular trips to Nottingham.

Sam in action for the GB Lions

With costs on the rise, Sam is looking to link up with an individual or business who would be interested in sponsoring his trip, and ongoing participation in the sport.

He said: “It’s not a great deal of money I’m looking for, but I’m feeling the pinch as so many of us are.

“If you run a business, I would happily support and advertise your business in any way I can. I’m able to wear a sticker on my helmet so, good photo opportunities there.”

He’s also open to taking part in fundraisers.

Popularity in Europe

Sam is a firm believer that American Football is about to explode in popularity in the UK.

He said: “Flag football has just been added to the 2028 Olympics and with the success of NFL teams having multiple games at Wembley and Tottenham, it’s really encouraging.

"It’s just going to take one company to pump some money into the game here, and we’ll see the success that they’re having in Germany.”

Where did it all start for Sam?

Sam grew up in Manchester and Lytham, and played rugby as a youngster for Lytham High as well as Fylde Rugby Club.

In 2002 he was invited to watch a junior American Football game in Bristol with a friend, and said he “fell in love with it, there and then”.

He sought out the Chorley Buccaneers American Football Club, and while still also playing rugby, rose up the Buccaneers ranks to make it into their Hall of Fame.

At the same time, he also attracted the interest of Great Britain scouts, joining the under 19s, before making his senior squad debut.

Now as a player for Manchester – as well as head coach for the UCLan Rams – he is captain of his country; something he says is “surreal”.

He said: “It’s not the coaches who have picked me as captain, my team mates voted.

"To know that the people I’m working with want me to lead them, that’s really cool.

"And it’s incredible to be captain. There’s moments where I metaphorically pinch myself and think ‘Am I really doing this?’.