Penwortham lad spreads joy with gigantic bubbles

A 21 year old man with learning difficulties has been brightening the days of Penwortham locals by blowing gigantic bubbles on the street for passers by.

Clifford Cavenay began blowing bubbles during lockdown for fun, but his hobby also brings much joy to the local community, and he was even granted a Co-operative Local Hero award for his services last Christmas.

His bubbles can grow up to two metres large and our made using his homemade bubble mixture, which consists of washing up liquid, sugar, baking powder and glycerin.

Clifford Cavenay began blowing these giant bubbles in lockdown.

He also uses clothes props and shoe laces as the wand, in order to get the extension on his extra large bubbles.

Clifford lives with his 74 year old dad, Michael Cavenay, in Penwortham, who adopted him when he was 17 months old, along with his late wife.

Michael and his wife, who sadly passed away from cancer in 2012, also adopted five other children, the eldest now being 54, with Clifford being the youngest.

Michael, a retired refuse collector, said: “He just loves going out and doing them, everybody knows him around here and further afield, because he makes people smile, and I enjoy letting him do it because it makes his day.

Clifford makes the mixture himself and has made the wands out of clothing.

"During the summer people were asking where he was, because in the hot weather it didn’t work so well, so it's better now it's colder!"

Clifford hopes to continue his hobby for the foreseeable future, so keep an eye out for his gigantic bubbles next time you're in Penwortham...

His hobby brings much joy to others as well as himself