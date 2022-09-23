Cycling superstar Freddie Parkinson, who attends Catforth Primary School, has been bike riding and BMX racing since he was six, picking up numerous awards along the tracks.

From starting with regional racing, the bike fanatic soon became North of England Region Champion after spending multiple nights a week training.

Proving that hard work and determination more than pays off, he became the National and British BMX Champion last year.

10-year-old Freddie Parkinson from Penwortham is a National and British BMX Champion

He loves school but learning difficulties including auditory processing disorder, (APD) - a difficulty understanding sounds, including spoken words, dyslexia and dyspraxia, a common disorder that affects movement and co-ordination, make it difficult for him.

He rides for an Elite race team called Prostart and trains five days a week alternating between Preston Pirates BMX Club and the National Indoor Cycling Centre in Manchester.

He has also completed 30 race days around the country from March this year and is now winning local and national awards for his impressive BMX riding and is trying to encourage other youngsters to follow suit.

He also pedalled a whopping 300 miles over the summer holidays to raise money for Marie Curie, who cared for Kelly's mother when she was unwell.

Freddie doing what he does best

His mother Kelly Gill, 42, who is head of languages at Penwortham Girls' High School, said her son is naturally talented.

"He has gone quite far in such a short space of time, with Covid putting a halt to most things for two years.

"Last year was his first win on a national level. He won the Scottish National and the British Championship.

"This year he travelled around the country with his BMX race team and qualified to represent Team GB in Belgium and at the World Championships in France and became European number six at the European Championships.

Winning one of his many awards

"This summer he went on to more success becoming two times National and British Champion which is an amazing achievement.

"His sporting idol is BMX star and Olympic silver medalist Kye Whyte.

"He trains five days a week and goes to extra sessions. He has even built some trails with his friends and when he is not training he goes to skate parks."

Freddie with his coach Alex Brookes who are both double champions

Does his love of all things bike-related run in the family?

Kelly added: "His brother Lewis, 14, who attends Penwortham Academy School, cycles with him sometimes but does not share the same passion for it, but his father Mike, 42, is obsessed with fixing bikes so that's maybe where he gets it from.

"He loves being outside and anything sporty. He also plays rugby, tennis, hockey and goes fishing with his grandad.

"He will now be winter training for the second bike category and the regionals and nationals next year.