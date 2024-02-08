Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the first medals to be awarded by King Charles, Frank Dinsdale was honoured at a surprise presentation organised by his family.

At the time, like many asked to serve on what was known as the “Pacific Island Paradise” Frank witnessed horrors, but his time there also holds happy memories including the time he outwitted his superiors by hiding a beer fridge in a locker. Frank, who has beaten both bowel and prostate cancer, received his medal by post but his family felt the occasion needed celebrating properly. So they arranged for retired RAF Officer Air Commodore Stu Stirrat to formally present it to him at Wheatley Lane Primary School in Fence where Frank’s daughter Tracy is headteacher.

Nelson man Frank Dinsdale (pictured in the centre of the front row) has been decorated with a medal for his service in the Royal Air Force during the nuclear testing on Christmas Island in the 1950s. He is pictured here with his family who arranged a surprise presentation of the medal for him

Yorkshire born Frank began his RAF career at the age of 14 as a boy entrant before beginning service as an airframe mechanic at 18. He was deployed to various places and he went to Christmas Island twice. During his first deployment to the “Indian Ocean paradise” Frank witnessed the nuclear bomb tests as part of “Operation Grapple” His second was as the “clean up crew.”On his second tour of duty he was injured and had to be flown back to the UK for treatment - although the RAF medics weren’t sure at the time whether it was “radiation poisoning” or “Coral Foot” so he spent a month in isolation.