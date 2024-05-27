Pendle Ladies' Choir sings the praises of Lancashire Choir of the Year
Lancashire's Choir of the Year has said that winning the competition in 2023 has ‘done wonders’ to raise their profile across the county.
Now in its third year, Lancashire Choir of the Year aims to encourage a wide range of choirs from communities, workplaces and schools to come together to showcase their love of singing.
Pendle Ladies' Choir wowed the crowd and judges last year when they took to the stage at the atmospheric Great Hall, nestled in the heart of Lancaster University's campus.
The community choir were named overall winners following their rendition of 'The Nightingale' and 'The Snow', a fitting song choice on a night that saw snow fall across Lancashire.
Caroline Greaves, publicity officer for the choir, said: "We were absolutely thrilled to be announced the winner because we weren't sure at all on the night.
"So when they announced that we were the winner the whole choir was absolutely thrilled.”
The choir has welcomed some new members since winning the competition, and Caroline believes doing so has really helped to raise the choir's profile.
She said: "It's done wonders for our reputation across the county, that's been a real plus for us.
"We do quite a lot of community carol singing out in Colne town centre and Barnoldswick town centre and it was surprising how many people mentioned, 'Oh, I've seen you're the Lancashire Choir of the Year, we feel very privileged that you've come to sing for us.'
"We'd really encourage other choirs to enter because it was just such a great experience from start to finish."
Pendle Ladies' Choir won't be returning to defend their crown this year as the group's musical director, John Garrett, has joined the judging panel.
The competition is open to people of all abilities from Lancashire, Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen.
The final celebration concert will be held on Thursday 28 November 2024 at the Great Hall at Lancaster University.
The winning choir will be offered a professional recording session and vocal workshop, and the runners up and People's Choice choirs will be offered a professional vocal workshop.
To apply, choirs must submit an entry form and a video entry which must be received by 12 noon on Tuesday 16 July 2024.
