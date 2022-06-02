Here’s a full list of every road that will be temporarily closed for celebrations in South Ribble:

- To allow Leyland Festival to take place safety, the following roads will be closed in whole or in part between 9.30am and 2pm on Thursday, June 2: Churchill Way, Turpin Green Lane, King Street, Hough Lane, Towngate, St Andrews Way, Church Road, Worden Lane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jubilee Street Party

>>>Read more about Leyland Festival 2022 here

For the Music in the Park event on Friday, June 3, the following roads will be closed in whole or in part between 9.30pm and 12am: Worden Lane and Towngate from its junction with Worden Lane to its junction with Church Lane.

Hough Lane Queen's Platinum Jubilee party

On June 2, 3 and 4, Hough Lane in Leyland will be closed between the hours of 9am and 11pm.

Thursday, June 2:

- Albrighton Road, Lostock Hall from 12pm to 6pm

- Alder Drive, Hoghton from 12pm to 10pm.

Friday, June 3:

- Barnfield, Much Hoole from 2pm to 10pm

- Brindle Close, Bamber Bridge from 12pm to 7pm

- Crookings Lane, Penwortham from 2pm to 9pm

- Grenville Avenue, Walton le Dale from 11am to 6pm

- The Ferns, Lostock Hall from 2pm to 6pm

- Sturminster Close, Penwortham from 12pm to 6pm

Saturday, June 4:

Bank Parade, Penwortham from 12pm to 12am

Burnside Way, Penwortham from 12pm to 12am

Maple Drive, Bamber Bridge from 2pm to 9pm

Mayflower Crescent, Buckshaw Village from 1pm to 9pm

Middle Hey, Much Hoole from 2pm to 9pm

Newsome Street, Leyland from 12pm to 9pm

Queensdale Close, Walton le Dale from 11am to 6pm

Spring Gardens, Penwortham from 2pm to 9pm

Wembley Avenue, Penwortham from 12pm to 12am

Windsor Avenue, New Longton from 11am to 10pm

Wren Avenue, Penwotham from 9am to 6pm

Woodville Avenue, Penwortham from 1.30pm to 9pm

Sunday, June 5

Aldersleigh Crescent, Hoghton from 1pm to 8pm

Birch Avenue, Penwortham from 12pm to 5pm

Broadgreen Close, Leyland from 11am to 6pm

Green Drive, Lostock Hall from 2pm to 7pm

Highgate, Penwortham from 2pm to 6pm

Marlow Avenue, Farington from 1pm to 5pm

Meadowcroft Gardens, Whitestake from 12pm to 5pm

St Clements Avenue, Farington from 1pm to 5pm