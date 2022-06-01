>>>Here’s everything you need to know about street parties for the Jubilee
Preston Council has published a list of street names where residents and businesses have officially applied for road closures to facilitate street parties. They are:
Thursday, June 2:
- Aldfield Avenue from its junction with Dodney Drive to a point 48 metres north of its junction with Blackpool Road between 10am to 6pm.
- The full length of Cheapside, city centre, from 7.30pm to 10pm.
- Oakwood Drive from its junction with Beech Drive for a distance of 100m from the centreline of Beech Drive in a northerly direction. From midday to 5pm.
Friday, June 3:
- Kilworth Height between its junctions with Chalfont Field and Colebatch from 2pm to 7pm.
- The Chase from its junction with Wiltshire Mews for a distance of 130 metres in a northerly direction. From midday to 9.30pm.
- The full length of Maplebank from 10am to 8pm.
- Brixley Street from a point 34m from the centreline of Taylor Street for a distance of 22m. From 1pm to 11pm.
- The full length of The Maples from 11am to 7pm.
- Geoffrey Street from its junction with Cemetery Road for a distance of 43 metres in a south easterly direction. From 8am to 8pm.
- The full length of Beacon Avenue from 2pm to 10pm.
Saturday, June 4:
- Robin Street between 51-59 and 70-80 from a point 93m west of the centreline of Blackpool Road for a distance of 46m in a westerly direction. From 10am to 7pm.
- Full length of Strathmore Road from midday to 6pm.
- St Andrews Avenue from a point 40m north of the centreline of Blackpool Road to Cottam Lane between 9am and 11:30pm.
- Villers Court from its junction with Greenbank Street for a distance of 65m in an easterly direction. From 10am to 7pm.
- Full length of Cherry Tree Drive from 2pm to 9pm.
- Laurel Bank Avenue to Banks Road and full length of Banks Road from midday to midnight.
- Highgate Avenue from its junction with Garstang Road to its juntion with Highgate Close from midday to 10pm.
- Gaythorne Avenue from its junction with New Hall Lane for a distance of 71m in a southerly direction from midday to 11.45pm.
- Full lengths of Marston Moor and Marston Close from 1pm to 10pm.
- Full length of Park Drive, Lea from 2.30pm to 11pm.
- Full length of Cintra Avenue and Cintra Terrace from 2pm to 11pm.
Sunday, June 5:
- Full length of Bank Parade from midday to 10pm.
- Thirlmere Road between its junctions with Brant Road and Bowness Road from 12.30pm to 4.30pm.
- Ashford Road from its junction with Formby Place to its junction with Birkdale Drive from 1pm to 9pm.
- Full length of Sandwick Close from 10am to 10pm.
- Full length of Blackthorn Close from 2pm to 8pm.
- Highfield Drive and Hillcrest Avenue, Fulwood. Highfield Drive from a point 148m east of the centreline of Garstang Road to Hillcrest Avenue and Hillcrest Avenue from a point 46m north of the centreline of Parklands Drive to Highfield Drive. From 11am to 6pm.
- Cantsfield Avenue from its junction with Oaktree Avenue for a distance of 96 metres in a south easterly direction. From 2pm to 10pm.
- Garstang Road from its junction with Whittingham Lane for a distance of 306 metres in a southerly direction. From 9am to 4pm.
Multiple days:
Winckley Street in the city centre will be closed from 10am on June 2 to midnight on June 5.