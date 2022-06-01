>>>Here’s everything you need to know about street parties for the Jubilee

Preston Council has published a list of street names where residents and businesses have officially applied for road closures to facilitate street parties. They are:

Thursday, June 2:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People all over the country will be celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

- Aldfield Avenue from its junction with Dodney Drive to a point 48 metres north of its junction with Blackpool Road between 10am to 6pm.

- The full length of Cheapside, city centre, from 7.30pm to 10pm.

- Oakwood Drive from its junction with Beech Drive for a distance of 100m from the centreline of Beech Drive in a northerly direction. From midday to 5pm.

Friday, June 3:

- Kilworth Height between its junctions with Chalfont Field and Colebatch from 2pm to 7pm.

- The Chase from its junction with Wiltshire Mews for a distance of 130 metres in a northerly direction. From midday to 9.30pm.

- The full length of Maplebank from 10am to 8pm.

- Brixley Street from a point 34m from the centreline of Taylor Street for a distance of 22m. From 1pm to 11pm.

- The full length of The Maples from 11am to 7pm.

- Geoffrey Street from its junction with Cemetery Road for a distance of 43 metres in a south easterly direction. From 8am to 8pm.

- The full length of Beacon Avenue from 2pm to 10pm.

Saturday, June 4:

- Robin Street between 51-59 and 70-80 from a point 93m west of the centreline of Blackpool Road for a distance of 46m in a westerly direction. From 10am to 7pm.

- Full length of Strathmore Road from midday to 6pm.

- St Andrews Avenue from a point 40m north of the centreline of Blackpool Road to Cottam Lane between 9am and 11:30pm.

- Villers Court from its junction with Greenbank Street for a distance of 65m in an easterly direction. From 10am to 7pm.

- Full length of Cherry Tree Drive from 2pm to 9pm.

- Laurel Bank Avenue to Banks Road and full length of Banks Road from midday to midnight.

- Highgate Avenue from its junction with Garstang Road to its juntion with Highgate Close from midday to 10pm.

- Gaythorne Avenue from its junction with New Hall Lane for a distance of 71m in a southerly direction from midday to 11.45pm.

- Full lengths of Marston Moor and Marston Close from 1pm to 10pm.

- Full length of Park Drive, Lea from 2.30pm to 11pm.

- Full length of Cintra Avenue and Cintra Terrace from 2pm to 11pm.

Sunday, June 5:

- Full length of Bank Parade from midday to 10pm.

- Thirlmere Road between its junctions with Brant Road and Bowness Road from 12.30pm to 4.30pm.

- Ashford Road from its junction with Formby Place to its junction with Birkdale Drive from 1pm to 9pm.

- Full length of Sandwick Close from 10am to 10pm.

- Full length of Blackthorn Close from 2pm to 8pm.

- Highfield Drive and Hillcrest Avenue, Fulwood. Highfield Drive from a point 148m east of the centreline of Garstang Road to Hillcrest Avenue and Hillcrest Avenue from a point 46m north of the centreline of Parklands Drive to Highfield Drive. From 11am to 6pm.

- Cantsfield Avenue from its junction with Oaktree Avenue for a distance of 96 metres in a south easterly direction. From 2pm to 10pm.

- Garstang Road from its junction with Whittingham Lane for a distance of 306 metres in a southerly direction. From 9am to 4pm.

Multiple days:

Winckley Street in the city centre will be closed from 10am on June 2 to midnight on June 5.