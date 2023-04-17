Christopher Tromp was fatally injured after his Audi A1 veered off-road on Cobbs Brow Lane, Skelmersdale at 10.45pm on Friday April 14.

Emergency services attended and the 20-year-old from Parbold was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second 20-year-old man, from Liverpool, was seriously injured in the crash.

Christopher Tromp was killed after his car collided with a tree

A tribute was released by Skelmersdale Cricket Club on behalf of Christopher’s parents.

It said: “Unfortunately, on Friday our gorgeous son, Christopher, was killed in a road traffic accident.

"Chris played at Skelmersdale CC for some 13 years and thoroughly enjoyed his time there.

"We would especially like to thank Phil, Joe, Jonas and Girvs for not only the wonderful coaching he received, but also the camaraderie and unique friendship at the club.

"He was part of a wonderful junior team including Abbie, Tucker, Callum and Dan, to name but a few.

"We wish the club every success in the forthcoming season.”

The cricket club also said: “Our thoughts and condolence’s go to Ged, Julie, Anthony and Jonathon.

"Chris was loved by everyone at the club. He at 20 years old was not only a good up-and-coming cricketer, but also the nicest, kindest person you could meet. He is going to be in our hearts forever and sorely missed by everyone.”

An investigation into the incident has been launched and Lancashire Police is urging anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Sgt Martin Wilcock, of the Lancashire Roads Policing Team, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who died.

“They are being supported by trained officers and we are working extremely hard to establish what occurred to get them answers about what happened.

“We would now like to speak to anybody with information about this incident.

"Perhaps you saw the Audi A1 in the moments before the collision, maybe you saw the incident itself and have not yet spoken to police or perhaps you have dashcam or other footage that could help us.

“Whatever you know, please tell us.”

Anybody with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1416 of April 14.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.