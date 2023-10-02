Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Preston school has come under fire from parents after confiscating a pupil’s bag of crisps for being unhealthy.

An in-house investigation is currently underway at Newton Bluecoat Church of England Primary School, in School Lane, Newton with Scales, after an ‘oversight’ which saw a pupil’s packet of crisp taken off them.

The controversial move by the school is hoped to encourage parents to provide their children with healthier packed lunches.

A dad whose children attend the school told the Post: “They (the school) have started to confiscate crisps from the children at break time, in some instances leaving them hungry and without a lunch. It affects all children in Key Stage 2. I have two children in this age group.

“They attempted to ban crisps from school against the will of parents and most of the teaching and office staff. They tried to enforce this ban last year and failed. It’s leaving kids hungry and unable to focus on school work.

“Taking crisps away from children that are hungry, is brutal. Many parents and some staff have an issue with this rule that was brought in part way through this term. “Crisps are not unhealthy and are certainly better than nothing.”

