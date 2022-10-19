Team members from PAR Group got together for the Spar City of Preston run last month in support of Heartbeat charity and raised £500. PAR Group were the official partners for the event, organised and managed by the Running Bee Foundation.

Karen Entwistle, Heartbeat’s Corporate Fundraiser said: “We are so grateful for the support of PAR Group for their nomination and support. Without the help of our local community, Heartbeat would struggle to provide the support to the many people living in central Lancashire, who are suffering from, or at risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. Heartbeat supports just short of 1,000 people every week, and in these uncertain financial times, we dread to think of the consequences if we were unable to provide those services.”

Chris Livesey from PAR added: “The Running Bee Foundation's City of Preston 10k is an event we have sponsored and supported for a number of years. The race is very well organised and aims to help promote health and well-being initiatives in our local community.

PAR Group staff handing over the cheque to Karen Entwistle, Heartbeat’s Corporate Fundraiser

"This year, we were delighted to have seven members of staff taking part to raise money for Heartbeat. I am pleased to say that every member of the team completed the tough 10km course and we are extremely proud of their efforts in both the race and in raising money for a very worthy cause.”

Heartbeat is a Lancashire based charity, established in 1978. Their purpose is to contribute to a reduction in cardiovascular disease through the delivery of services aimed at existing heart patients and those identified as at risk of developing it. They have a dedicated centre within the stadium at Preston North End in addition to nine satellite sites throughout central Lancashire.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death and disability in the world, claiming 17.9 million lives a year, many prematurely. In the UK alone, 420 people die every day from it and every 5 minutes, someone in the UK has a heart attack or stroke. Unfortunately, Lancashire has the 2nd highest prevalence in the UK. This means that 1 in 4 people will develop it and prevalence is higher in some of our BME groups with 1 in 3 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad