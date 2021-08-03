'Pandemic start-up firms can boost Lancashire's economy'

Jason Donovan performing at the BIBAs

Jamie Griffiths, Content Director for North West commercial radio station, Smooth Radio North West, said entrepreneurs were taking new ways to get into business.

Last month, eBay UK reported a 237 per cent increase in people opening up shop on its marketplace since the pandemic began in the UK.

Smooth Radio North West is sponsoring the Start Up Business of the Year category at this year’s Be Inspired Business Awards, The BIBAs.

Mr Griffiths said: “There are people who are looking to start up in business for a whole range of different reasons, but they are not letting the pandemic put them off.

“The eBay experience is just one example of how people are starting out, it does not have to be a business run from a shop or an office any longer, there is so much choice and flexibility.

“When we have been judging the Small Business of the Year category, we have heard so many different and equally inspirational stories from across Lancashire.

“I am sure many of the businesses which have got started during the pandemic will stand the test of time and become an important part of the economy.”

The BIBAs is scheduled to host its ceremony in the Tower Ballroom on Friday, September 17, with a waiting list in operation for non-finalists who are wanting tickets for the event.

It is expected that over 1000 guests will be in attendance and the awards’ organisers have promised to put measures in place to ensure the safety of all in attendance.

All guests will be asked to present proof of a recent negative test for COVID-19 upon arrival at the venue.

More than 90 Lancashire business leaders signed up to judge the awards’ categories, using a unique bench-marking criteria.

