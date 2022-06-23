Robert Mill and his friends Fraser Stanier and Alexander Douglas took to the fairways and greens of Garstang Golf Club to boost the coffers of MacMillan Cancer Support, tackling four rounds of golf, that’s 72 holes, in 14 and a half hours starting at 4.30am.

MacMillan is a charity close to the hearts of the Mill family, from Ansdell, as Robert’s dad Peter has been under treatment for tonsil cancer for the last eight months, but just days before the golf challenge went ahead, to the family’s delight, he received the all-clear.

Peter Mill, who has just had the all-clear from tonsil cancer, went along to support son Robert and pals Fraser Stanier and Alexander Douglas in the Longest Day Golf Challenge at Garstang Golf Club

During their marathon, Robert, Fraser and Alexander, who are all 22-year-old keen recreational golfers who met as pupils at AKS School, covered 24 miles, took 85,000 steps and took 33 shots, with 30-minute breaks between rounds..

They were joined for one of the rounds by Peter, who is a project manager for the Costain construction company, and Robert’s mum Mandy said: “We are all so proud of them and their wonderful efforts.

"The last eight months have been a very anxious time for the family and Robert and his friends were keen to do something to help MacMillan, which is a wonderful cause so close to our hearts.

"The Longest Day Challenge seemed an ideal way to raise money and we are grateful for everyone’s support. The weather was ideal and it couldn’t have gone better.”