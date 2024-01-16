Zany wedding singer Gavin Young made a vow to ski in his undies if he could raise £500 for Pendleside Hospice in a day.

Sharing the madcap idea on social media this morning after an overnight snowfall the public flooded his donation page, leaving Gavin of Padiham with no choice but to go on the piste!

Residents on River Drive and the Padiham bypass must have throught they were seeing things when they saw Gavin on his skis wearing just a cheeky thong, a helmet and his glasses. And so far he has smashed his original target and some by raising the fantastic sum of £1,830 and counting.

Wedding singer Gavin Young skied round Padiham in just his undies today and raised almost £2,000 for Pendleside Hospice

Gavin’s inspiration for the stunt was his much missed mum, Pauline Norris, who died in October last year. Gavin said: “Mum was a fabulous person who always donated her time and raised funds for Pendleside Hospice throughout her life We miss her everyday.