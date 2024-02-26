Paddy McGuinness is coming to Lancashire with his first tour in eight years
Comedian, actor and presenter Paddy, best known for the TV shows Phoenix Nights, Max and Paddy, Take Me Out and Top Gear, is embarking on his first national tour since 2004 next year.
The 50-year-old Bolton local is kicking off his hotly anticipated show in Lancashire this October before returning to the county for another show in 2025.
Below is everything you need to know about Paddy's Lancashire shows:
What is the show?
Called 'Nearly There', this stand-up tour is Paddy's first since 2004 and will see him perform 44 dates across the UK and Ireland.
Originally just a 40 date tour, due to demand so far, Paddy had today announced four extra dates in Leicester, Belfast, Derry and Dublin.
Where in Lancashire is Paddy performing?
The father of three kicks off the tour in Blackburn, where he is performing at King George's Hall on Thursday, October 24 Oct 2024 at 7:45pm.
Paddy then comes to Blackpool Opera House on Saturday, March 29 2025, with the show starting also starting at 7:45pm.
How much will it cost to see Paddy in Lancashire?
Tickets for 'Nearly There' at Blackurn's King George's Hall are £31.50 for Price Level 2 and Restricted View seats, £41.50 for Price Level 1 and £78.00 for VIP.
For the Blackpool Opera House, tickets at Price Level 2 cost £33.10, Price Level 1 £44.10 and VIP are £84.25.
What has been said about his tour?
Paddy said: “It’s been eight years since my last tour and there’s lots of things to laugh about! I’m looking forward to getting back in front of a live audience, along with running the gauntlet of cancel culture, click bait and fake news!
Following the news that extra dates had been added, Paddy commented: “To all my kin folk across the Irish sea, I hear you loud and clear. I’m overwhelmed by the response to my upcoming tour and so pleased to announce these extra dates. It’s been... a decade since I last performed live in Ireland!!!”
Where can I buy tickets?
Tickets for all the pre-existing dates can be found here, or you can go directly to the King George's Hall and Blackpool Opera House websites.
Tickets for the extra dates go on sale Friday 1st March at 10:00 here and Ireland tickets will be available at www.ticketmaster.ie
Where else is the tour going?
This the full listing:
Thu 24 Oct 2024 Blackburn King Georges
Fri 25 Oct 2024 Sunderland Empire
Sat 26 Oct 2024 Hull Connexin Live
Thu 31 Oct 2024 Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre
Fri 01 Nov 2024 Leicester De Montfort Hall
Sat 02 Nov 2024 Leicester De Montfort Hall - extra date added
Sun 03 Nov 2024 Milton Keynes Theatre
Thu 07 Nov 2024 Middlesbrough Town Hall
Fri 08 Nov 2024 Dunfermline Alhambra
Sat 09 Nov 2024 Dundee Caird Hall
Sun 10 Nov 2024 Aberdeen Music Hall
Thu 14 Nov 2024 Leeds Grand Theatre
Fri 15 Nov 2024 Leeds Grand Theatre
Sat 16 Nov 2024 Glasgow SEC Armadillo
Sun 17 Nov 2024 Edinburgh Usher Hall
Fri 22 Nov 2024 Bradford St Georges Hall
Sat 23 Nov 2024 Stoke-On-Trent Regent Theatre
Sun 24 Nov 2024 Oxford New Theatre
Thu 28 Nov 2024 Halifax Victoria Theatre
Fri 29 Nov 2024 Sheffield City Hall
Sat 30 Nov 2024 Newcastle O2 City Hall
Sun 01 Dec 2024 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Thu 13 Feb 2025 Truro Hall for Cornwall
Fri 14 Feb 2025 Swansea Arena
Sat 15 Feb 2025 Cardiff New Theatre
Thu 20 Feb 2025 Ipswich Regent
Fri 21 Feb 2025 Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Fri 28 Feb 2025 Birmingham Alexandra Theatre
Sat 01 Mar 2025 Wolverhampton The Civic at The Halls
Sun 02 Mar 2025 Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
Thu 06 Mar 2025 Eastbourne Congress Theatre
Sat 08 Mar 2025 Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre
Sun 09 Mar 2025 Torquay Princess Theatre
Thu 13 Mar 2025 Bath Forum
Fri 14 Mar 2025 London Palladium
Thu 20 Mar 2025 York Barbican
Fri 21 Mar 2025 Scunthorpe Baths Hall
Sun 23 Mar 2025 Stockton Globe
Fri 28 Mar 2025 Salford Lowry Lyric Theatre
Sat 29 Mar 2025 Blackpool Opera House
Thu 03 Apr 2025 Belfast Ulster Hall – extra date added
Fri 04 Apr 2025 Derry Millennium Forum - extra date added
Sat 05 Apr 2025 Dublin 3Olympia - extra date added