Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Build A Box by Sweet City in Hargreaves Street, which opened just after Christmas, hosted an afternoon of attractions and family fun which included children’s entertainment from Burnley Youth Theatre, a face painter and stalls selling cakes, perfumes and many other items. There was also a tombola and raffle.

The event was hosted by shop owner Ashton Ferrari and Frankie Salmon of the YUSUF support group for bereaved parents. The group was launched in January by Frankie and the group’s letters stand for Your Unique Special Unit Of Friends and are also a touching tribute to the name of Frankie’s baby son Yusuf who died in February last year aged just four months old from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), also known as ‘cot death.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sweet City By Build A Box owners Ashton Ferrari and her partner Aidan Arnold (left) with YUSUF support group founder Frankie Salmon and her husband Zura

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attending a support group in Blackburn Frankie became acutely aware of the lack of support in Padiham and Burnley for parents who have lost children. So she set her sights on launching one. Thanks to an anonymous donation and the offer of a meeting room at Casual Minds Matter Frankie’s dream has become a reality. The group is for parents who have lost a child of any age, from pregnancy loss onwards, and will be a place for them to come together and talk to others who know exactly what they are experiencing.