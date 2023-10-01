Steve Cooney, owner of The Bob Inn on Chorley’s covered Market has decided to leave for pastures new leaving his regulars heartbroken. Many turned out to wish him well on his last day, presenting him with gifts and showering him with praise.

The micropub went from strength to strength when it opened in 2014, pulling in quite a crowd on busy market days as well as in the evenings. When Covid hit The Bob Inn ran weekly pub quizzes and chats online to keep in contact with their regular customers and offer them something fun to do during lockdown, until they could reopen their doors.