Owner of family-run micropub that won best cider award leaves for pastures new
An owner of a mircropub that won Lancashire branch Best Cider pub of the year in 2020 has pulled his last pint.
By Emma Downey
Published 1st Oct 2023, 15:07 BST
Steve Cooney, owner of The Bob Inn on Chorley’s covered Market has decided to leave for pastures new leaving his regulars heartbroken. Many turned out to wish him well on his last day, presenting him with gifts and showering him with praise.
The micropub went from strength to strength when it opened in 2014, pulling in quite a crowd on busy market days as well as in the evenings. When Covid hit The Bob Inn ran weekly pub quizzes and chats online to keep in contact with their regular customers and offer them something fun to do during lockdown, until they could reopen their doors.