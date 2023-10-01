News you can trust since 1886
Owner of family-run micropub that won best cider award leaves for pastures new

An owner of a mircropub that won Lancashire branch Best Cider pub of the year in 2020 has pulled his last pint.
By Emma Downey
Published 1st Oct 2023, 15:07 BST

Steve Cooney, owner of The Bob Inn on Chorley’s covered Market has decided to leave for pastures new leaving his regulars heartbroken. Many turned out to wish him well on his last day, presenting him with gifts and showering him with praise.

The micropub went from strength to strength when it opened in 2014, pulling in quite a crowd on busy market days as well as in the evenings. When Covid hit The Bob Inn ran weekly pub quizzes and chats online to keep in contact with their regular customers and offer them something fun to do during lockdown, until they could reopen their doors.

Owner of micropub The Bob Inn at Chorley Markets Steve Cooney, pictured on his last shift with gifts from customers and other business owners

Many customers turned out to send him off in style on his last day

A full house

Steve was presented with a gorgeous bouquet of flowers

