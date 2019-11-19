Owner is reunited with his missing parrot after being spotted by an eagle-eyed schoolgirl

A man’s missing parrot that he bought after the loss of his dad has been found thanks to the eagle eyes of a town schoolgirl.

David Vaughan bought the African Grey bird in the last year following the death of his dad, Peter.

But the bird, called Pee in memory of his father, went missing on Saturday, November 9 in Adlington, near Chorley, after being blown off David’s shoulder by strong gales.

Adlington-native David explained: “It happened on Saturday. He comes everywhere with me. I’d been in urgent care all day with him before it happened.

“I was going up to my girlfriend’s house and a huge gust of wind just blew him off my shoulder and into the air.”

The 33-year-old searched for Pee until the early hours of Sunday morning but to no avail.

“I started again on Sunday morning and actually found him up a tree in Westhoughton Road," explained lorry driver David.

“We put the ladder up against it but it spooked him off and we lost him again.”

It wasn’t until three days later that the bird was found thanks to the eagle eyes of Esme Potter, a pupil in Adlington St Paul's CE Primary School’s reception class.

“She said to her teacher that there’s a pirate outside in the tree,” laughed David.

”It wasn’t until they looked that they saw the parrot and it made sense because my girlfriend had dropped off some leaflets in the school about it and she just happened to go to reception to tell them what we were looking for.

“Two of the mums actually caught him after Esme spotted him, so it’s been a real effort from everyone.”

To celebrate, David brought Pee back to Esme's reception class at Adlington St Paul's on Monday (November 18) to celebrate with her classmates and the two mums, Jessica Fairclough and Justine Peel.

David said: “I got him last year after my dad Peter died, so I called him Pee after him.

"Mum always used to call him Pee so we thought it was a nice tribute.

“I’m just so relieved. He’s only one-years-old. I got him in March 2018 when he was just 12 to 15 weeks old.

“I was out the other day at Morrisons filling up with diesel and people were taking photos.

“I was absolutely lost without him. But he’s not going out anymore!”