"Outdated" Penwortham Community Centre is to be rejuvenated after survey reveals problems with windows, guttering, drains and heating

Penwortham Community Centre, in Kingsfold Drive, is home to the Town Council offices, neighbourhood policing teams, a youth centre, and hosts many community group meetings.

But a recent survey by owners South Ribble Borough Council (SRBC) identified several pressing issues with the building, which was originally built in the 1990s as pub, the Kingsfold Arms.

A statement by Penwortham Town Council says: "The centre has been surveyed by SRBC and a number of issues have arisen, including old windows, guttering, drains, and the outdated heating system. SRBC have agreed to make right the issues at their own expense, prior to arranging a new lease for the building.

Penwortham Community Centre in Kingsfold Drive

"The Town Council will have to consider its position with regard this building and any improvements, alterations, extensions etc that are felt necessary."

When approached by the Post, town manager Steve Caswell said: "We are currently looking at a joint approach to rejuvenate that building with both SRBC and PTC (Penwortham Town Council) possibly funding repairs and renewals.

"We are also looking at a new lease of the site too. These are exciting times for Penwortham Community Centre and will ensure that the centre remains in situ as a centre for the community for many years to come."

South Ribble Borough Council has been approached for comment.

No information has yet been made public on cost of repairs, or whether the centre will have to be closed while work is carried out.

What's the history?

The community centre opened in 1998, shortly after SRBC bought the disused pub. After a wait for funds, a youth centre opened in half of the space in October 2001.