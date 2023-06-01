Our volunteers are outstanding say Rainbow Hub

Rainbow Hub volunteer nursery assistant Lynda Rhodes with Ronnie

The Mawdesley based charity has a small, dedicated group of people who help them in so many ways. They span all ages and backgrounds and carry out an extensive range of jobs from helping keep the grounds tidy, assisting at events, helping with fund raising collections and office administration to wrapping Christmas presents, putting up decorations and assisting the staff who support children and young people with physical and neurological disabilities.

Two of the current volunteers who find the work rewarding are Lynda Rhodes from Burscough and Hazel Fisher from Penwortham.

Lynda is a Nursery Assistant and joined the charity in 2022. She loves being with the children and is willing to try anything including getting in the pool when she regularly takes them swimming.With her fabulous sense of humour, she is loved by the children and staff alike with the latter also loving the fact that she tidies up after everyone!Lynda said: "I enjoy volunteering at Rainbow Hub because there is such a positive atmosphere, and everything is done to enrich the children’s lives. I particularly enjoy swimming with the children as they love splashing, floating and being free in the water, it is a joy to see.”

Rainbow Hub volunteer fundraiser Hazel Fisher

Hazel has been a fundraising and events volunteer since 2017 representing the charity at outside events, supermarket collections and Preston North End ground collections where she has become a familiar face amongst the supporters. Helping raise thousands of pounds over the years with a never-ending supply of enthusiasm and commitment, Hazel, said: "After my friend’s daughter accessed the Rainbow Hub, I realised the importance of making sure they are able to continue to support as many local children as possible. Volunteering for Rainbow Hub has not only been a pleasure but also great fun, especially meeting not only the wonderful general public who are generous enough to donate, but also the users and the positive affect it has on their lives. I feel like part of the Rainbow Hub family and plan to continue being a volunteer and supporter for many years to come."

Tracy Daglish, Volunteer Co-ordinator at Rainbow Hub, said: "Our volunteers are outstanding and we couldn't manage without them. We cannot thank them enough for their time, commitment and continued support."

But Rainbow Hub still need more people to help so they are hoping that anyone with a few hours to spare will go along and see the amazing work they do and the help they need.

