Preston’s Samlesbury Hall is raising money to create a memorial for a beloved staff member who sadly died earlier this month.

Staff at the historic landmark in Preston New Road were ‘heartbroken’ when colleague Maria Dos Santos Martins passed away unexpectedly on June 3.

Maria worked at Samlesbury Hall for 18 years and was a familiar and friendly face to many visitors. In tribute, Samlesbury Hall now plan to create a lasting memorial to Maria in the historic grounds.

Salmesbury Hall said: "In honour of our wonderful Maria, we wish to create a lasting memorial in the grounds of Samlesbury Hall, where Maria called her home.

"We hope to plant a beautiful tree and fill it with lots of twinkling lights. Next to the tree we'll place a bench for sitting and remembering Maria, and remembering the joy she brought to us all.

"So in the future should anyone wish to come and reflect on their time with Maria they are able to do so."

One of Maria’s favourite roles was said to be helping prepare for weddings at the 700-year-old venue, ensuring the Great Hall looked extra special for a couple’s big day. In fact, Maria was so dedicated that she would often stay up until the early hours ‘meticulously’ dressing the special venue.

A target of £1,000 has been set with £785 raised so far in donations. You can visit the GoFundMe here.