Faye Kitching said their success is particularly pleasing because they are among the smallest cheesemakers in the land, with a team of just six full and part timers working to create their award winning cheeses.

Leagram, based at High Head Farm Builsdings on Moss Lane, Chipping,near Longridge, gained both a gold and silver awards for its Creamy Lancashire, a silver for its Crumbly Lancashire and bronze awards for its Mature Lancashire and Nannykins soft goat cheese at the International Cheese and Dairy Awards in Staffordshire.

But Faye said the greatest joy was gaining a Gold award for the Dairy's Smoky Cobbler cheese, a soft organic cow's mik cheese which is traditionally smoked. It was created by her father the late Bob Kitching who set up the Leagram Organic Dairy.

Celebrating their success at Leagram Organic Dairy - Christine Kitching (centre), Faye Kitching, Ian Hutchinson, Adam Townsend and Steve Hunt Photo: Neil Cross

Faye said: "It was the last cheese my dad created before he passed away. It means the world to us as a family."

Bob, who was a renowned cheesemaker died some nine years ago and since then Faye and her mother Christine have ensured Smoky Cobbler remained in production, entering it in the International awards each year. Of the awards she said: "It's just amazing. I'm absolutely over the moon with it - it's all part of dad's legacy and that's what we've strived to do, myself and my mum,. We have striven to continue his dream. To reeive a gold for the flagship creamy (Lancashire ) and Cobblers - his best creation it's a dream. It's also a credit to our cheesemaker Adam Townsend."

Head Cheesemaker Alan Townsend at work at Leagram Organic Dairy Photo: Neil Cross