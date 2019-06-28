Opening date revealled for new Aldi at retail park in Fulwood

The new Aldi in Fulwood is a month away from launching

Is there an opening date yet for the new Aldi in Fulwood?

Yes. Its opening date is now just a month away. The new Aldi branch at Oliver’s Place will swing open it’s doors on Thursday August 1.

What else is coming to that site?

A new Subway, which is set to bring 15 jobs to the area, and a drive-thru C o s t a C o f f e e that will create 18 jobs. The drive-through lane would be via the main retail park entrance off Oliver’s Place, and would wrap around the building before exiting via the wider scheme’s car park to another access onto Oliver’s Place.

How many jobs are coming with the Aldi store?

The new Aldi store at the retail park will bring up to 30 jobs.

What’s the background?

Despite strong rumours for months, it was only early in April 2019 that Aldi confirmed it would be moving into the new 1,800sq metre building currently under construction off Eastway.

Work is now well underway on the new mini retail park opposite the former Lancashire Post offices.

Outline planning permission for the development was granted back in 2015. After years of work by architects Cassidy and Ashton, plans were finally approved in June 2018.

I’ve heard Aldi has major expansion plans - is this true?

It is. Aldi, now the UK’s fifth largest and fastest growing supermarket, will open six new stores in the North West this year, creating more than 180 new roles. The supermarket is also refurbishing 12 stores across the region - and planning consent was given last week for them to create a new branch in Golden Hill Lane, Leyland, to replace an existing store at Westgate.