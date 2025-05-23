The new changing facilities at Garstang Community Sports Club.

An opening ceremony has been organised to thank everyone who has helped Garstang Community Sports Club build much-needed changing rooms.

Work started last September on transforming the town’s rundown sports clubhouse into a state-of-the-art facility.

The regeneration project was only made possible due to tireless fundraising by a project committee and now that phase one is complete – the construction of new changing rooms, a meeting room and viewing area – they want to show their appreciation to the very people who helped make it possible.

Charlie Collinson, chairman of Garstang Community Sports Club, said: “This has been a huge project and could never have been achieved without the support of the whole community, local businesses and Wyre Borough Council.

Work started on the new facilities in the autumn of 2024.

"We have talked about and planned this venture for many years and now we can finally see the result of all the hard work.

"The new changing rooms and meeting room will be a major asset for future generations of sports persons and for the community.”

The sports club raised at least £728,000 for the new facilities, via personal and business donations, fundraising activities, community events and grassroots crowdfunding.

The first part of the ceremony, which is strictly by invitation only, will take place at the Riverside site between 5.30pm and 7pm on Friday, June 6.

Then, after 7pm, anyone who donated towards the creation of the new changing rooms is welcome to pop down and see what they money helped pay for.

Mr Collinson added: “There will be lots to see and do at the event, with both cricket and rugby matches being played over the course of the evening.

"Food and soft drinks, teas and coffees will also be provided and the bar in the clubhouse will be open.”

The idea of a new sports and community hub has been discussed for years, prompted by inadequate and cramped facilities at the club, which is a base for local football, rugby union, cricket, tennis, running and canoeing groups.

However, the pandemic meant the plans had to be put on hold so a proper fundraising campaign did not get off the ground until the end of 2023.

Phase two of the regeneration project will involve the renovation or rebuild of the clubhouse.