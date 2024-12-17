One thing really brings me good luck before I go do panto- Charlotte Dawson

Lancashire reality star turned actress Charlotte Dawson has revealed what brings her good luck ahead of her panto performances.

Blackpool born Charlotte is currently part way through her run as the evil villain Abanazar in the Pleasure Beach’s Christmas pantomime this year, Aladdin.

Over the weekend, the expectant mum of three invited us into her dressing room to show us she prepares for her performances each day.

Straight away the influence of her dad - comedian Les Dawson who also did panto- was clear as images of him were plastered across the room.

Looking around Charlotte told us: “So my mum has done all my dressing room, we’ve got my dad everywhere in here and I feel like that brings me good luck.”

The former Ex on the Beach star then turned to the other side of her dressing room, where a costume featuring some impressive golden bras was hung.

Charlotte continued: “Then we’ve got my dad’s panto dame costume here. Look at this cracking set of knockers- knickers, knackers, knockers.

“So this like really brings me good luck, having my dads costume in here, in my dressing room and obviously he just loved panto and I just feel like yeah he’s in the room with me, with us [grabs belly]”

Comedian Les sadly died in 1993 when his daughter Charlotte was just eight months old but she has spoken often about how close she still feels to her dad and she even has a tattoo of his face on her neck.

To find our more about what Charlotte has said about her latest panto role, you can read our full interview with her from before the show’s start here.

Aladdin at the Pleasure Beach opened on November 23 and will run until Christmas Eve, December 24.

Have you seen Charlotte in Aladdin yet? Let us know what you tthought in the comments.