News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
The richest Lancashire businesspeople unveiled in North West Rich List
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Omnia Consulting successfully completed Yorkshire Three Peaks, South Downs Way and The Peak District

Omnia is an Environmental Consultancy established in 2013. Over the past few months their team (also know as Omnians) have taken on three different hiking Challenges across the UK.
By Ruby O'ConnorContributor
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 16:52 BST- 2 min read

On June 7, they completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, walking a total of 39.2km (24.5 miles) in a fantastic 10 hours! They started by hiking Pen-y-Ghent (694m, then made their way to the highest peak in the challenge - Whernside (729m), before climbing the last peak in the challenge, Ingleborough (732m).

The Omnian’s second challenge was walking the whole of the South Downs Way (100 miles). This was completed in four legs across four days in July. The first leg started at Eastbourne and finished at Ditchling Beacon (30 miles). The second leg started at Ditchling Beacon and finished at Amberly (28 miles), the third leg was from Amberly to Queen Elizabeth Country Park (24 miles), and the last leg was completed in reverse, from Winchester to Queen Elizabeth Country Park (20 miles) where they celebrated the end of the challenge with a team barbeque.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lastly, the team took on the Copper Route of the Peak District, including the famous Curber Edge. They walked 30km (18 miles) in 7.5 hours with a total of 168,000 steps. They saw some fantastic views along the way and even got to enjoy a pint at the end of their trek.

Omnia Consulting complete Challenges Omnia Consulting complete Challenges
Omnia Consulting complete Challenges
Most Popular

One of Omnia’s Principal Geo-Environmental Consultants, Will Bennet has said: “I was fortunate enough to be able to take part in all three of the walking challenges. It was great to get to spend three days enjoying three very different landscapes across the country, and raising money for some great causes at the same time!”

Omnia appreciate any donations made to their charities and would love to see their donation total grow. To make a donation, please follow the links below:

North West – MS Society’s Preston Branch: https://www.justgiving.com/page/omnia-multiplesclerosis-society

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Midlands – The Canaan Trust: https://www.justgiving.com/page/omnia-canaan-trust

South – The Rowans Hospice: https://www.justgiving.com/page/omnia-rowans-hospice

National – Mind: https://www.justgiving.com/page/omnia-consulting-mind

Related topics:Yorkshire Three Peaks